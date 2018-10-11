Dubai-based flydubai will operate 39 routes to select destinations from Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) during the 45-day runway closure in 2019 at Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) of southern runway (12R-30L).

The refurbishment project is scheduled to take place from April 16-May 30, 2019.

During this period, flights to 10 of 39 destinations will also be available from DXB. Flights to other flydubai destinations will continue to operate from DXB.

Flydubai serves a total of 92 destinations.

DXB handles more than 1,100 aircraft movements per day and the 45-day runway closure is estimated to cause a 43% reduction in capacity.

Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW recently that all carriers will be affected by this closure, but Emirates and flydubai “will take the biggest hit simply because it is our base, our hub.”

Following the completion of the runway enhancement project on May 30, 2019, flydubai will resume its flights to these 39 destinations from DXB.

The runway closure coincides with Ramadan, where travel falls off considerably and is the lowest month for international air travel.

The necessary upgrade work includes strengthening and resurfacing the runway (one of two at the airport) and adjacent taxiways.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at