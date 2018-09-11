Dubai-based flydubai will move Ukraine operations to Kiev Boryspil International Airport, effective Oct. 28.

Flydubai launched operations to Ukraine in 2013 and offers 17X-weekly flights from Dubai to Kiev and Odessa.

ATW understands the carrier will end Dubai-Odessa services and will instead offer double-daily flights to Kiev with a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Emirates Airline will codeshare on this route as part of the Emirates flydubai partnership announced in July 2017.

Flydubai operates more than 1,700 flights per week to over 90 destinations in 48 countries.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at