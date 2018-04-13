Dubai-based LCC flydubai has expanded its European network by launching 4X-weekly Dubai-Dubrovnik (Croatia) seasonal services through Oct. 25, as well as Dubai-Krakow (Poland) flights.

In June, Flydubai will launch services to Catania (Italy) and Thessaloniki Greece).

As a result of the new services, flydubai’s European network will offer a total of 26 destinations with 135 weekly flights operating to Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Flydubai SVP-commercial operations (UAE, Middle East, Europe & CIS) Jeyhun Efendi said the new Dubrovnik service “reflects flydubai’s commitment to open up 71 previously underserved markets on our network of more than 90 destinations.”

Dubai-based Emirates Airline will codeshare on the Dubrovnik route as part of the Emirates-flydubai partnership announced in July 2017.

Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW the partnership is producing “very good flows between the two carriers and we hope that will be expanded. We are stripping out overlaps where it is making sense for both of us.”

Clark added that rationalization is going on the next 18 months to two years. “We see that energizing and hopefully this will bring much more business for both of us,” he said.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at