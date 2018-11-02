Dubai-based LCC flydubai launched daily Dubai-Helsinki (Finland) Boeing 737 MAX 8 services Oct. 24. The new route is a codeshare with Dubai-based Emirates Airline and part of an extensive partnership agreement.

Starting Dec. 2, flights to Helsinki along with several flydubai’s European routes—including Bucharest (Romania), Krakow (Poland), Prague (Czech Republic), Zagreb (Croatia)—will operate from Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3 (T3).

In July, flydubai announced the move from Terminal 2, to Terminal 3 for selected flights.

The first flydubai/Emirates codeshare flight began in October 2017. Since then, the codeshare network has expanded to 80 destinations and the combined network is on track to reach 240 destinations by 2022.

Other flydubai services will continue to operate from DXB Terminal 2 and Dubai World Central (DWC).

Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW recently that the plan to bring flydubai to its southern concourses (T3) may take until 2022-23. “There will be seamless connectivity for our passengers and we are very optimistic that makes a lot of sense,” he said.

Clark said there is terminal capacity available during weaker time periods. “We are extracting value out of what we have today. We are making more use of the aprons and taxiways. During some of the times during the day, terminals are nearly empty, but get full the next hour. This time in between should create better utilization of terminal capacity,” he said.

