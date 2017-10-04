Finnair will open new routes from its Helsinki hub to Norway's Bergen and Tromsø in May 2018, as a part of its continuing growth strategy.

The routes will be operated by Norwegian regional airline Widerøe, and the flights will be sold and marketed by the Finland flag carrier.

Beginning May 15, 2018, Widerøe will operate a daily Bergen-Helsinki Finnair flight, with a new Embraer 190-E2. The flight’s schedule will connect to Finnair’s Asian services as well as to Finnair’s European network. Finnair also continues to fly to Bergen via Stockholm.

The flight between Tromsø in northern Norway and Helsinki will operate once a week on Saturdays, with the schedule connecting to Finnair’s Asian flights as well as European flights.

Tromsø is located 350 km north of the Arctic Circle. Both Bergen and Tromsø are ports for the popular Hurtigruten cruises along the Norwegian coastline.

Finnair recently announced it would increase capacity 24% to German destinations beginning March 26, 2018, and add 14% more capacity to popular European and Asian Routes from summer 2018.

