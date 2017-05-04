Finland flag carrier Finnair and state-owned airport operator Finavia, together with digital developer Futurice, are testing the use of face recognition technology for the check-in process of Finnair flights at Helsinki Airport this month through May 23.

During the test period, the companies will gather information on the applicability of face recognition technology to the airport environment and the systems and processes used by the airline. Finnair has invited a group of 1,000 frequent flyers to take part in the test.

“Face recognition technology could offer possibilities for smoothing out the departure process from the customer’s point of view, and eliminate the need for a boarding pass,” Finnair head of ground experience & ancillary Sari Nevanlinna said. “This test will give us information on the applicability of face recognition technology for our processes, and the impact it has on the customer experience.”

Finnair customers taking part in the test use a test application to send their face portraits to the test system. When checking in for their flights, customers will use a designated check-in desk, where the face recognition technology will be installed. A customer service agent will then check the customer’s travel information and indicate in the test system if the face recognition was successful.

“We want to make air travel flow even smoother and be involved in further developing the customer experience,” Finavia VP-Helsinki Airport Heikki Koski said. “Facial recognition is part of the larger megatrend of biometric recognition, and it will enable ‘Hands in the pockets’ traveling, where you no longer need any travel documents. When all travel-related information is digitized, it takes less time and is easier to get through the checkpoints at the airport. Last year, we tested facial recognition technology at the employee security control and the results were very encouraging.”

