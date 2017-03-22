Oneworld carrier Finnair has been forced to suspend its Helsinki-Miami service for summer 2017 and cut Helsinki-Chicago frequencies, citing a temporary shortage of aircraft and crew.

“Finnair will suspend its flights between Helsinki and Miami between May 4 and Sept. 29, and will also cancel two of its weekly frequencies on its Helsinki-Chicago route during the month of May,” Finnair said in a statement.

Thrice-weekly services between Helsinki and Miami will resume Oct. 1.

“We are very sorry about the disruption this is causing our customers, and we are doing our best to offer suitable alternative routings for them,” Finnair CCO Juha Järvinen said. “Finnair continues to offer Miami as a destination throughout the summer with our joint business partners American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia.”

This is not the first time Finnair’s operations have been disrupted by fleet and crew shortages. Finnair is transitioning pilots over from the Airbus A330 to the A350 and has been forced to bring in leased aircraft because A350 crew training delays. These leased aircraft included an A330 to cover the Miami route.

In August 2016, the airline lowered capacity growth plans for 2016-17 from 8% to 7% against 2015, citing disruption to A350 deliveries that were an average of two months behind schedule. Then, in October, Finnair detailed plans to suspend or cancel services on two Asian routes, also because of A350 pilot training. The training takes the flight deck crew away from normal duties, which puts a temporary strain on Finnair’s pilot resources.

In November, Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo told ATW the airline has had “teething issues” with the A350, but this has been driven by non-technical issues such as unfamiliarity, parts availability, crew rostering, training schedules and a shortage of simulator capacity.

“We didn’t grow for many years, so we were not aware of the bottlenecks. Every time we need to wet lease an aircraft, it’s disappointing because it shows we haven’t been able to plan ahead. But we still want to maintain most of the flights that we have sold, so this is an additional cost that we are willing to take. We then have to take action and make sure that we don’t face similar bottlenecks in future,” he said in November.

