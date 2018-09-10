Finnair has added more frequencies on several Asian routes for summer 2019 as traffic steadily grows.

Overall capacity to Japan will increase 15% for the summer season.

­From March 31, 2019, the Finland flag carrier will add three additional flights to the Helsinki-Osaka Kansai route for a total of 10X-weekly frequencies.

Finnair will continue to operate double-daily flights to Tokyo Narita for the 2019 summer season and will add a third daily flight during Japan’s Golden Week holiday. Tokyo’s capacity will rise 9% compared to the 2018 summer period.

From May 5, the carrier will upgrade the aircraft on the Helsinki-Nagoya route from an Airbus A330 to an A350 XWB.

Finnair operates flights to Japan in cooperation with its joint business partners Japan Airlines (JAL), British Airways and Spain flag carrier Iberia. Including the joint business flights with JAL, Finnair will offer up to 41 weekly frequencies to Japan during the summer 2019 season.

“We continue to execute on our growth strategy and the new additions to further strengthen our offering in key Asian markets,” Finnair CCO Juha Järvinen said, adding that “travel between Asia and Europe has been steadily growing in recent years and we expect that trend to continue in the future.”

Finnair will increase overall capacity to Greater China by 12%. As of the 2019 summer season, the oneworld member’s A350 double daily services to Hong Kong will be operated year-round.

Capacity will also increase 16% on the 4X-weekly Helsinki-Guangzhou route compared to summer 2018 by operating Airbus A350s.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at