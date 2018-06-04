Finnair Airbus A350-900
Finnair will launch a new flight to Hanover, Germany in 2019 and boost frequencies on existing routes as it continues a network expansion. The Finland flag carrier plans to prolong its 2019 seasonal services from Nice and Biarritz in France to Helsinki with a 5X-weekly Nice-Helsinki service from March 31 to Oct. 26, and a weekly Biarritz-Helsinki service from May 4 to Oct. 26 next year. Both routes will get an extra flight per week between late June and early August. The ...
