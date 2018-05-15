Oneworld member Finnair will add nine new destinations to its codeshare agreement with Norwegian regional airline Widerøe, strengthening the airlines’ existing partnership.

Announcing the changes on May 15, Finnair said its AY code will be added to a series of Widerøe-operated routes from Oslo, Bergen and Tromsø in Norway.

The routes comprise:

Oslo to Florø, Ørsta-Volda, Svolvær, Leknes and Stokmarknes

Bergen to Tromsø, Bodø, Kristiansund, Molde, Florø and to Billund in Denmark

Tromsø to Kirkenes and to Stokmarknes.

Finnair CCO Juha Järvinen said the codeshare will add greater network connectivity to the Norwegian regions.

“The new codeshares serve both our Asian and Finnish customers traveling to Norway, and our Norwegian customers who will now have more and smoother connections to our network of 19 Asian destinations, seven destinations in North America, and over 100 destinations in Europe,” he said.

Widerøe already operates flights from Helsinki to Bergen and Tromsø on Finnair’s behalf.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com