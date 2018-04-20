Oneworld member Finnair and Seattle-based Alaska Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement, starting May 20.

Finnair add its AY code on Alaska Airlines’ flights between San Francisco (California) and Seattle (Washington), Portland (Oregon), Salt Lake City (Utah), Las Vegas (Nevada), Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and Palm Springs (California).

Finnair will operate up to 3X-weekly Helsinki-San Francisco services between May 3 and Dec. 5, 2018.

Finnair head of partnerships and alliances Philip Lewin said the new codeshares will “help us widen our network on the west coast … San Francisco is a key destination for Finnair and we have just extended the season until early December due to strong demand.”

Finnair and Alaska announced a frequent flyer partnership in May 2017, enabling members of each other’s loyalty program to earn and redeem miles or points on flights operated by both airlines.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at