Finnair will increase capacity 24% to German destinations beginning March 26, 2018, including a fourth daily frequency between Helsinki and Berlin.

The Finnish flag carrier operates daily services to Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich; it will begin daily Helsinki-Stuttgart services from April 23, 2018.

Finnair CCO Juha Järvinen said, “We are a growing airline and we are looking forward to expanding our already strong footprint in Germany, which is a strategic focus market for us.”

Järvinen said in the past year alone, Finnair has seen strong double-digit sales growth between Asia and Germany, especially to and from Japan.

The Asia-Europe network is an important and growing market segment for Finnair.

Finnair flies to 19 destinations in Asia and is the largest European carrier flying to Japan, with routes to Tokyo Narita, Osaka Kansai, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

Finnair operates 38 weekly flights to Greater China during the summer 2018 season, including Beijing, Shanghai Pudong, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Xian. Finnair plans to launch Helsinki-Nanjing services May 13, 2018.

Finnair also operates a joint venture (JV) to Japan with UK-based British Airways, Spain’s Iberia and Japan Airlines; it is also part of a transatlantic JV with Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia.

