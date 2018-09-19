The FAA has warned in a Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO) of the risk of a runway overrun at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) caused by transposed runway numbers.

Dated Sept. 4, the SAFO describes a runway event at SFO last year that involved pilots consulting takeoff performance system (TPS) data for Runway 10L, while the actual departure was from Runway 01L.

“This resulted in an actual takeoff runway length (for 01L) that was 4,220 ft. less than what was calculated by the TPS (for 10L),” according to the SAFO. Using the flap and thrust settings required for Runway 10L “resulted in a rotation at standard speed, and a takeoff with 400 ft. of usable takeoff distance remaining.”

The pilots submitted a voluntary report under the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). Analysis by the carrier of other ASAP reports and Flight Operations Quality Assurance data revealed that “similar errors of lower severity had previously occurred.”

Information then was shared with industry-government Commercial Aviation Safety Team and Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing (ASIAS) program groups, to determine if the runway event at SFO pointed to a systemic issue in the national airspace system (NAS).

“The ASIAS national archive database was leveraged to examine events involving Runway 01L/10L at SFO, as well as other airports with similar alignments that might foster runway number transposition. The analysis of the database identified an additional 25 takeoffs at SFO with less than 1,000 ft. remaining,” the SAFO states. “Although the analysis identified several other airports in the NAS with the potential of a transposition error involving runways of significantly different lengths, the majority of the runway transpositions occurred at SFO.”

The alert advises airline operations, safety and training directors, as well as flight crews to share information about a potential error and develop ways to reduce the risk. It also advises both pilots and air traffic controllers “to exercise increased awareness during heavy traffic periods.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com