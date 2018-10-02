With an additional $586 million in US airport infrastructure grants, FAA’s fifth round of airport improvement program (AIP) awards brought the total announced year to date to $3.3 billion, just shy of the $3.35 billion allotted for the program in fiscal year 2018 federal funding.

US airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP grants every year, based on passenger volume, activity levels and project needs. Discretionary funds are provided as supplements if an airport’s capital project exceeds its entitlement.

Notable in this round of awards were two large grants designated for noise mitigation measures for residences nearby airports within 65-69 DNL (day-night average sound level). Both Fort Lauderdale International (FLL) and Los Angeles International (LAX) airports received discretionary funding to pay for the installation of noise mitigation measures in each airport’s respective environs. FLL received $43.4 million for its project, and LAX received $30 million, with $20 million earmarked for the city of Englewood and $10 million going to Los Angeles County.

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) said the latest round of 217 AIP grants to 181 US airports will fund 458 infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, aprons, terminals, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, snow removal equipment and two firefighting training facilities.

Additional significant projects awarded funding in the fifth group of 2018 recipients include:

Van Nuys Airport (VNY), Los Angles, California: $5.6 million in entitlements plus $24.3 million in discretionary funding to reconstruct taxiways A and B ($30 million AIP grant total).

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), Alaska: $14.3 million in entitlements plus $13.8 million in discretionary funding to reconstruct runway 15/33 ($28.1 million AIP grant total).

Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), South Carolina: $4.4 million in entitlements plus $21 million in discretionary funding to reconstruct a taxiway ($25.4 million AIP grant total).

Pago Pago International Airport (PPG), American Samoa: $1 million in entitlements plus $22.3 million in discretionary funding to rehabilitate the airport ($23.3 million AIP grant total).

Louisville International Airport (SDF), Kentucky: $1.4 million in entitlements to update the airport master plan study and an additional $22 million in entitlements to acquire land for development, improve airport drainage, install airfield guidance signs, install apron lighting, reconstruct taxiway G, rehabilitate runways 17L/35R and 17R/35L, rehabilitate runway lighting on 17L/35R and 17R/35L, rehabilitate taxiways B and C, and rehabilitate lighting on taxiway A ($23.3 million AIP grant total).

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), Louisiana: $2.4 million in entitlements plus $17.9 million in discretionary funding to expand the airport apron ($20.3 million AIP grant total).

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Pennsylvania: $5.8 billion in entitlements plus $12.3 million in discretionary funds to reconstruct and rehabilitate the airport apron, rehabilitate taxiways B, D, E, E2, and K, and rehabilitate lighting on taxiways B, D, E, E2 and K ($18.2 million AIP grant total).

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB), Florida: $18.1 million in total AIP grant discretionary funding to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Kansas City International Airport (MCI), Missouri: $2.5 million in entitlement funding plus $13.7 million in discretionary funding rehabilitate both the North Hall and South Hall taxiways ($16.2 million AIP grant total).

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com