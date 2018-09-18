The FAA has extended existing operating limitations at New York’s LaGuardia (LGA) and JFK airports until 2020.

In dual order extensions published Sept. 18 in the Federal Register, the agency said it will continue restrictions dating to its 1968 high-density rule (HDR) that limited arrivals and departures at the two airports during peak demand periods to reduce congestion. With the phase-out of the HDR in 2007, the FAA ordered temporary limits at LGA in December 2006 and JFK in January 2008 that have been periodically extended—most recently in 2016 at both airports.

The metropolitan New York City airports figure prominently in the FAA’s Northeast Corridor initiative to reduce congestion and deconflict air traffic in the region between Boston and Washington DC, which accounts for nearly half of all delays in the US national airspace system. The FAA plans to implement a new round of air traffic management improvements in the region from 2019-2021.

Both new order extensions are effective until Oct. 24, 2020. They maintain current hourly limits on scheduled and unscheduled operations during the peak periods and require airlines to use their slot allocations at least 80% of the time, with certain exceptions. Seventy-one slots per hour are available at LGA and 81 at JFK.

In the case of LGA, the FAA states: “The reasons for issuing the order have not changed appreciably since it was implemented. Runway capacity at LGA remains limited, while demand for access to LGA remains high.”

The agency said on-time and other performance metrics recorded at LGA during the peak months of May to August improved in 2017 and 2018 relative to the same period in 2008. “However, the FAA has determined that the operational limitations imposed by this order remain necessary. Without the operational limitations imposed by this order, the FAA expects severe congestion-related delays due to the anticipated demand of new operations and the retiming of existing flights into more desirable hours.”

Similarly, performance metrics at JFK have improved relative to 2008, but “demand for access remains high and the average weekday hourly flights in the busiest hours are generally at limits under this order.”

The new orders provide procedures to allocate withdrawn, surrendered or unallocated slots, and allow for slot trades and leases. The FAA said several airlines have requested that it enact a simplified process for managing temporary slot transfers, which the agency is considering for a future order.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com