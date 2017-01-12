Lufthansa Group low-cost (LCC) subsidiary Eurowings Europe opened a base in Salzburg, Austria on Jan. 11, the LCC’s second base after Vienna.

The Salzburg network will include 30 weekly flights to Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Brussels, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Palma de Mallorca, Olbia, Spilt, Dubrovnik and Saloniki.

“We will offer a total of 480,000 seats in the first year from Salzburg,” MD Michael Knitter told ATW, adding, “The one based [Airbus] A320 will create 35 new jobs.”

Knitter said Eurowings will double its Vienna-based fleet to six aircraft by adding three wet-leased A320s from airberlin in 2017.

In the first year, the Vienna operation transported 400,000 passengers on more than 3,000 flights. The company received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) in Austria in June and launched its first flight from Vienna to Alicante June 23, 2016.

Lufthansa established Eurowings as a pan-European LCC platform, which should grow quickly to 100 aircraft as competition from LCCs such UK’s easyJet, Ireland’s Ryanair, and Spain’s Vueling rise to a 50% market share in Europe.

“Our cost structure is close to [that of] easyJet, but we know we will not reach [the same] level that Ryanair has. Eurowings’ cost structure is about one-third lower compared to Lufthansa,” Knitter said.

Eurowings Europe’s fleet will grow to 11 A320s this year when it opens a third base in Palma de Mallorca with four aircraft joining the fleet in May.

