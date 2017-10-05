German LCC Eurowings is linking up passenger engagement with its route development strategy by asking customers to vote for the route they want the airline to fly.

The Lufthansa Group wholly owned subsidiary launched the “You vote, we fly” campaign Oct. 4, giving passengers a choice of 10 European short-haul routes.

“Our customers are going to decide where we should fly to—no other airline has ever done this,” Eurowings CEO and CCO Oliver Wagner said.

The potential destinations are Belfast in Northern Ireland, Bergen in Norway, Biarritz in France, Brac in Croatia, Castellón in Spain, Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Podgorica in Montenegro, Shannon in Ireland, and Trapani and Trieste in Italy.

After an initial round of voting, three destinations will be shortlisted. The winning route will be selected during a live finale on social media site Facebook and will be added to the Eurowings’ network for summer 2018.

To encourage engagement, Eurowings is offering 50 participants the chance to win a pair of tickets to the new destination.

“Even the largest route network leaves something to be desired, and who, if not our customers, know best which destination Eurowings should head for next,” Eurowings said.

Eurowings serves more than 160 destinations within Europe and long-haul destinations in the Caribbean, the Far East and the US.

