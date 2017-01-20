European charter airlines have begun an emergency evacuation of their nationals from The Gambia, following rising fears of an armed conflict about to break out in West African country.

UK tour operator Thomas Cook Airlines said it had operated 16 flights in three days to extract all 3,500 of its customers, with most being emergency services.

UK carrier Titan Airways operated its scheduled two weekly flights to The Gambia to retrieve passengers.

Dutch tour operator TUIfly Netherlands and its Belgian sister company together retrieved more than 1,100 people, with the Dutch carrier making four flights on Jan. 18 instead of its normal single rotation. TUIfly spokeswoman Petra Kok said it had called in aircraft, including a Boeing 777, from other carriers to help airlift customers.

The tiny West African nation has been racked by discord since presidential challenger Adama Barrow won an election in December 2016 against longstanding incumbent Yahya Jammeh. However, President Jammeh has refused to step down, citing alleged election irregularities. He has come under heavy pressure to leave office from fellow West African nations, notably Senegal, which virtually surrounds The Gambia. Senegalese troops entered The Gambia to enforce the election result Jan. 19, backed by the United Nations.

The Gambia is a popular winter sunshine destination for northern tourists, but earlier this week several European nations officially warned their citizens against any nonessential travel there. This warning triggered an airlift of passengers.

When the Dutch government officially advised on the afternoon of Jan. 17 against all but essential travel to The Gambia, “That for us was immediately the sign to get them all out,” Kok said. “We immediately told clients due to fly out the next day that they would not be going.”

Further flights by other carriers are understood to be operating into The Gambia’s capital, Banjul, on the morning of Jan. 21 to airlift the remaining few foreign tourists.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com