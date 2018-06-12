The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for UK global investment manager AMP Capital Investors and Spanish airports operator Aena Internacional to acquire joint control of London Luton Airport.

In April, private investment firm Ardian announced plans to sell its 49% stake in the airport to AMP Capital.

At the time, AMP Capital said it would continue to develop Luton in partnership with Aena.

On June 11, the EC issued a statement approving the deal.

“AMP Capital, belonging to the corporate group of AMP Limited of Australia, is active in infrastructure investment and management services, and controls Newcastle International Airport as well as Leeds Bradford Airport in the UK. Aena Internacional is majority-owned by the Spanish statutory corporation ENAIRE and is active in the management of airport infrastructure. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited impact it would have on the market,” the Commission said.

Since Ardian acquired 49% of Luton in 2013, more than £160 million ($223.3 million) has been invested in the north London Airport. Over that time, passenger numbers have grown from 9.7 million to 15.8 million in 2017, making Luton one of the UK’s fastest-growing airports.

