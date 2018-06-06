Etihad Airways will make its double-daily service to Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG) Airport an all-A380 route, effective Oct. 1, the airline said June 5.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will make Paris CDG the second European destination after London Heathrow to have two daily A380 flights.

Etihad has operated the A380 between Abu Dhabi and Paris on one of its two daily rotations since July 2017 and said the service has performed “very strongly” since the aircraft’s introduction. The aircraft will replace a Boeing 777-300ER on the route.

Etihad has had a codeshare partnership with Air France since October 2012. Under the agreement, Etihad places its EY code on Air France’s services from Paris CDG to nine European points, while Air France places its AF code on 11 Etihad destinations to Africa, the Indian sub-continent and Australia.

“The number of visitors from France to Abu Dhabi, and vice versa has continued to show significant growth. The route has never been more in demand,” Etihad CEO Peter Baumgartner said.

“We have seized the opportunity to place our flagship Airbus A380 on our second daily flight … to ensure we offer product consistency on the route. This will also allow us to significantly increase the number of leisure and premium seats available, providing more options for those wanting to travel point-to-point between Abu Dhabi and Paris, two capitals now also united by Louvre museums, or to connect via our Abu Dhabi hub to points all over the Middle East, Asia and Australia.”

Etihad’s A380s operates with 496 seats—up to two in The Residence, nine in first-, 70 in business- and 415 in the economy-class cabin.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com