Etihad Airways has introduced an Airbus A380 on its second daily flight from Abu Dhabi to New York JFK, replacing a three-class Boeing 777-300ER on one of the airline’s twice-daily services.

The new deployment means New York will join London and Sydney as an all-A380 operation, according to the Abu Dhabi-based carrier.

Etihad CEO Peter Baumgartner said the response the airline has received from passengers traveling between Abu Dhabi and New York since A380 service was launched two years ago has been “phenomenal.”

Etihad’s A380s include The Residence—a three-room living space for up to two guests, including a living room—nine First Apartments, 70 Business Studios, a Lobby Lounge, and 415 Economy Smart Seats.

Etihad operates a 10-strong A380 fleet from Abu Dhabi on flights to London Heathrow, Sydney, New York JFK, and—from July 1—to Paris Charles de Gaulle. The Gulf carrier plans to terminate A380 services to Mumbai and Melbourne.

Etihad operates from Abu Dhabi to six destinations in the US, including New York JFK, Washington Dulles, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at