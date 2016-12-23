Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Tanzanian carrier Precision Air announced a codeshare agreement, effective Dec. 21 for flights starting Jan. 11, 2017.

Etihad will place its EY code on Precision Air flights between: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and regional Tanzanian airports Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mtwara, and Zanzibar; Dar es Salaam and Nairobi, Kenya; Dar es Salaam-and Pemba, Mozambique; and on Precision Air flights flying between Nairobi-Kilimanjaro and Nairobi-Zanzibar.

In turn, Precision Air will place its PW code on Etihad’s daily Dar es Salaam-Abu Dhabi route.

“This new codeshare agreement demonstrates Etihad Airways’ growing ambitions to strengthen its operations across the East African region,” Etihad chief strategy and planning officer Kevin Knight said.

Precision air Service PLC group MD and CEO Saud Rajabu called the agreement “a new dawn for Precision Air.”

Precision Air initiated a fleet modernization program in 2012 and was the first commercial customer for the 148-seat ATR 42-600 turboprop. The carrier’s operating fleet as of March 2016 comprised 11 aircraft, including five 70 –seat ATR 72-500s, two 48-seat ATR 42-500s, two ATR 42-600s, one ATR 42-320 and one Cessna 208B. An additional ATR 42-600 and two additional 78-seat ATR 72-600s remain on order.

