Etihad Airways plans to substantially expand Boeing 787 routes over the coming year.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier currently has 10 787-9s on strength, with a further nine scheduled to arrive this year. Etihad will eventually have a fleet of 71 787s, comprising 41 787-9s and 30 of the larger 787-10 models, as the wide-bodied twinjet becomes the airline’s flagship long-haul aircraft.

Etihad will start to introduce this year’s 787s on routes from March 1. They will serve the Jordanian and Lebanese capitals of Amman and Beirut on daily, year-round services, with the three Far East destinations of Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul joining the roster. Additionally, Athens will be served on a seasonal basis.

The 787-9s are outfitted in a two-class, 299-seat layout, with 28 “business studios” and 271 “economy smart” seats.

“Since introducing our first 787 into commercial service almost two years ago, we have enjoyed excellent feedback from guests on our ground-breaking cabin interiors,” Etihad CEO Peter Baumgartner said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com