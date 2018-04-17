Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and EgyptAir have expanded their codeshare partnership to cover more destinations in Africa, North Asia and Australia, starting May 2.

The initial agreement was launched March 1, 2017.

Under the second phase of the agreement, Etihad Airways will place its EY code on EgyptAir flights to African destinations including Ndjamena (Chad), Nairobi (Kenya), Khartoum (Sudan), Entebbe (Uganda), Johannesburg (South Africa), and subject to government approvals, on flights to Nigeria, Eritrea and Tanzania, through the Star Alliance carrier’s Cairo hub.

Etihad Airways CEO Peter Baumgartner said, “The forging of closer codeshare ties between our two airlines means unprecedented access to many new gateways for Etihad’s customers while bolstering our services to markets we already serve, such as Kenya and Tanzania, by connecting easily through Cairo onto EgyptAir’s African network.”

In return, EgyptAir will place its MS code on Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to Seoul (South Korea), Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney (Australia), and subject to government approvals, on flights to China.

EgyptAir chairman and CEO EgyptAir Holding Safwat Mussalam said, “One of EgyptAir´s strategy pillars is successful cooperation with our partners to enhance and expand our reach beyond our network.”

Etihad operates 35X-weekly Abu Dhabi-Cairo flights, while EgyptAir serves the route 21X-weekly.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at