Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and EgyptAir have entered into a new codeshare partnership to be introduced in phases beginning March 1.

Under the initial phase of the agreement, Etihad will place its EY code on EgyptAir flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo. In turn, EgyptAir will place its MS code on Etihad’s flights between the two capital cities.

During the second phase, Etihad will gain access to major cities across Africa on flights operated by EgyptAir via its Cairo hub. In turn, EgyptAir will be able to access key routes to Australia and the Far East served by Etihad from its Abu Dhabi hub.

The third phase will see Etihad’s EY code placed on domestic flights across Egypt.

EgyptAir chairman and CEO Sherif Ezzat said the Egyptian flag carrier is keen on enhancing its network through partnering with strong airlines. “The agreement will open new skies to our customers and we look forward to working with Etihad Airways,” he said.

In addition, members of Etihad’s and EgyptAir’s loyalty programs—Etihad Guest and EgyptAir Plus—will be able to earn miles on codeshare flights at a later stage, with an eye toward expanding the partnership to include more destinations on both networks.

Etihad Airways CEO Peter Baumgartner said, “EgyptAir is one of Africa’s most established and renowned airlines with an extensive network spanning cities across the African continent. This new codeshare agreement reinforces Etihad’s commitment to a partnership strategy with airlines around the world … our newest partner will also help further promote tourism, cultural and business opportunities between the UAE and Africa.”

More than 390,000 passengers were carried on the Abu Dhabi-Cairo route in 2016; over two million people have traveled between the two countries since 2007.

Etihad operates 28X-weekly Abu Dhabi-Cairo flights, while EgyptAir serves the route 21X-weekly.

