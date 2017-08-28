Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Buenos Aires-based Aerolíneas Argentinas have started implementing their codeshare agreement, which was originally signed in 2014.

Etihad’s code will be placed on Aerolíneas flights from Rome and Madrid to Buenos Aires, and from Buenos Aires to nine destinations in Argentina: Córdoba, Mendoza, Rosario, Iguazú, Salta, Mar del Plata, Bariloche, Trelew and Ushuaia.

Aerolíneas’ code will be placed on Etihad flights from Rome and Madrid to Abu Dhabi, enabling Aerolíneas passengers to gain “access to Etihad Airways’ network of over 100 destinations from its Abu Dhabi hub via the Italian and Spanish capitals,” Etihad said in a statement.

Etihad EVP-commercial Mohammad Al Bulooki said the codeshare agreement “demonstrates the importance of Argentina as a vital travel market for Etihad Airways in Latin America.”

Aerolíneas CCO Diego Garcia added the codeshare deal “allows us to improve our load factors, optimize the use of the fleet and strengthen the image of Aerolíneas Argentinas in the Asian market.”

Members of both airlines’ loyalty programs “will soon be able to earn and redeem miles on the codeshare flights,” according to Etihad.

