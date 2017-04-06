Star Alliance members, Addis-Ababa-based Ethiopian Airlines and Singapore Airlines will expand their codeshare agreement as of June 1, offering customers seamless connectivity between Africa and Asia.

Ethiopian Airlines’ daily nonstop services to Singapore from Addis Ababa, scheduled to be launched in June, will be covered by the expanded codeshare.

Under the deal, Ethiopian customers will be able to access multiple destinations in Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam across Singapore Airlines’ network. In turn, Singapore Airlines customers will have access to Ethiopian’s intra-African network including Botswana, Burkina Faso, Chad, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, The Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Ethiopian acting VP-strategic planning and alliances said the codeshare will “play a critical role in enhancing investment, trade and tourism ties between a rising Africa, and a highly developed, innovative, and business-friendly Singapore.”

The two airlines began codesharing on flights to and from Dubai in 2011. The expanded codeshare flights are subject to regulatory approvals and will be progressively made available for sale across various sales channels.

