Ethiopian Airlines is adding seven new destinations within five months this year, one of its greatest network expansions, according to the Addis Ababa-based carrier.

From February to June, Ethiopian will launch new service to Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Antananarivo (Madagascar), Conakry (Guinea), Oslo (Norway), Chengdu (China), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Singapore.

With the latest additions, Ethiopian will serve 98 international destinations from its Addis Ababa hub.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said in a statement that Africa’s share of global aviation is the smallest, at 3%. “As the largest airline group in the continent, we are highly concerned about the low base of air connectivity in the continent and we are a setting record expansion to enable Africans to enjoy safe, reliable and economical air connectivity both within the continent and between the continent and the rest of the world," he said.

Gebremariam added that—looking beyond the current economic slowdown, especially in the oil export-dependent economies of Africa—the Star Alliance member firmly believes the continent will become the magnet for foreign direct investment, trade and tourism, “which are the engines of air travel growth and, in turn, efficient air connectivity also drives socio-economic development.”

In 2016, the Ethiopian Airlines added new flights to Moroni (Comoros), Windhoek (Namibia) and New York Newark (US), as well as Awasa, Kebri Dahar and Dembidolo in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian plans to reach 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025.

