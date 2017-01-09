Ethiopian Airlines is expanding its China network to include 3X-weekly Boeing 787-8 Addis Ababa-Chengdu services from June 3.

Chengdu, China seventh-largest city, is a major hub for Air China, which is an Ethiopian Star Alliance partner. Passengers should be able to connect to dozens of cities in China with Air China, including Shenzhen, Kunming, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Changsha and Urumqi.

Ethiopian Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Gebremariam said Chengdu is the Ethiopian flag carrier’s fifth destination in China. “Since our first flight 43 years ago, China has been a key market and it is now the largest per country market in our system,” he said.

In addition to the new Chengdu services, the number of weekly nonstop flights to China will rise to 34.

The Addis Ababa-based carrier currently operates daily flights to Beijing, 10X-weekly to Guangzhou, and 6X-weekly to Hong Kong, using a Boeing 787-8 and 777-200LR/300ER.

Ethiopian hopes to make Addis Ababa a Chinese-friendly hub airport for the continent. “We now have Mandarin translators and signage available at the airport transit area and in the Cloud Nine Business Class Lounge,” Gebremariam said.

Ethiopian was the first African carrier and the fourth in the world to fly to China in 1973.

