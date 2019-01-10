Emirates SkyCargo is deepening its cooperation with Avianca to assist the Colombia-based carrier in transporting cargo from Latin America across its network in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In return, Avianca will strengthen the Dubai-based cargo carrier’s South American market.

Emirates SkyCargo will launch a weekly Dubai-Bogota (Colombia) Boeing 777F service Jan. 16, becoming its third dedicated cargo destination in South America. The return flight from Bogota will be routed via Maastricht (Netherlands).

“South America is one of our main focus regions and we believe that there is a lot of potential for further growth in demand for air cargo capacity in this region,” Emirates SVP-cargo planning & freighters Hiran Perera said.

Emirates SkyCargo currently transports belly cargo on passenger and freighter services from its Dubai hub to Buenos Aires (Argentina), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Santiago de Chile, Viracopos (Brazil) and Quito (Ecuador). With the addition of Bogota, the carrier will be able to offer weekly cargo capacity of close to 500 tonnes to South America.

Emirates SkyCargo operates a freighter fleet of 13 Boeing 777Fs and one 747F. Its network includes more than 40 weekly destinations.

