Emirates Airline opened a lounge at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in late December 2018, its 42nd dedicated lounge.

Dubai-based Emirates said its lounge network represents a total investment of more than $350 million.

“The new [Rome] lounge represents an investment of over $4.5 million by Emirates and is an integral part of our focus to provide our premium and loyal customers with the highest levels of comfort and convenience,” Emirates divisional SVP-airport services Mohammed Mattar said in a statement.

The Rome Fiumicino lounge is located in Terminal 3, Level 2, close to gates E22-E24. The facility offers direct boarding. It has nearly 950 sq m (10,226 sq. ft.) of floor space and seats 162 customers.

Emirates’ Italy network comprises 2X-daily Dubai-Rome services; 2X-daily Dubai-Milan Malpensa; and 1X-daily New York JFK-Milan services, while flights from Dubai to Venice and Bologna are operated daily.

