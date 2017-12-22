Emirates Airline is launching services to London Stansted Airport (STN), the Dubai-based carrier’s third London route, starting June 8, 2018.

The daily service will use the airline’s new Boeing 777-300ER featuring the latest cabin interiors, which includes first-class fully enclosed private suites.

The new first-class cabin will feature six private suites in a 1-1-1 layout, compared to the current configuration of eight suites in a 1-2-1 layout on its 777s. The aircraft offers 42 seats in business and 306 in economy class.

With the introduction of the Stansted service, Emirates will make 10 daily flights from Dubai to London Heathrow (LHR) and Gatwick (LGW). STN will be Emirates’ seventh UK destination besides LHR, LGW, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow.

Emirates said the STN route was a strategic decision to serve the thriving business community in London’s North East and the wider 7.5 million population that falls within its catchment area. Emirates will be the first Middle Eastern airline to operate out of the North East London airport.

