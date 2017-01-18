Emirates Airline will operate its first scheduled commercial Airbus A380 flight to South America when the Dubai-based carrier upgrades existing Boeing 777-300ER Dubai-São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) service March 26.

Emirates said the A380 service will mark the airline’s 10th year of operations in Brazil, which it began with daily flights to São Paulo in October 2007. In 2012, Emirates added daily Dubai-Rio de Janeiro services. Emirates SkyCargo operates 2X-weekly Dubai-Viracopos freighter services.

“The switch to the A380 offers a total of 959 additional seats per week in each direction, meeting a growing demand,” Emirates divisional SVP-commercial operations Hubert Frach said in a statement.

Emirates will deploy its three-class A380 to GRU, offering 14 first-class seats, 76 lie-flat business seats and 401 seats in economy class.

GRU CEO Gustavo Figueiredo said the airport has made significant investments to upgrade the facilities to enable it to accommodate the A380.

In October 2016, Emirates announced a codeshare and frequent flyer program partnership with São Paulo-based low-cost carrier GOL.

Emirates has 92 A380s in its fleet and a further 50 on order. Since 2008, the airline has carried more than 65 million passengers on its flagship aircraft.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at