Dubai-based Emirates Airline and Vietnamese LCC Jetstar Pacific are expanding their codeshare partnership.

Emirates operates daily flights from Dubai to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi (Vietnam). The services will connect to 14 Vietnamese cities beyond Ho Chi Minh City and six cities beyond Hanoi. Emirates’ flight number will be placed on Ho Chi Minh City-based Jetstar Pacific’s services to all codeshare destinations.

The Vietnamese cities include:

Ban Me Thuot, Phuquoc, Dalat, Quinhon, Tamky-Chulai, Hue, Pleiku, Nha Trang, Vinh City, Tuy Hoa, Dong Hoi, Thanh Hoa, Haiphong, and Da Nang in addition to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Emirates will also codeshare with Jetstar Pacific between Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore, as well as Bangkok, both of which serve as connections for Emirates to Brisbane, Melbourne or Sydney (Australia).

Emirates currently operates codeshare flights to 23 sectors with Jetstar (Australia) and 12 sectors with Jetstar Asia (Singapore-based).

Jetstar Pacific, a 70/30 joint venture between Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group, operates a fleet of 18 Airbus A320s.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at