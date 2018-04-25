More than 400,000 passengers took advantage of the extended partnership between Dubai-based Emirates Airline and LCC flydubai from October 2017 to March 2018, with another 250,000 planning to do so, according to flydubai.

The partnership began with codeshare flights to 29 cities, but has quickly expanded as customers took advantage of expanded access to destinations on a single ticket and checking in their baggage through to the final destination, flydubai said.

Emirates services 141 passenger destinations, while flydubai flies to 97, 80 of which are not served by Emirates.

New codeshare flights recently launched include Krakow (Poland), Dubrovnik (Croatia) and Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), with more destinations expected in the coming months including Catania (Italy), Thessaloniki (Greece) and Helsinki (Finland).

The Helsinki service, to be operated by flydubai with its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, will be the first time Finland has been served directly from the United Arab Emirates with scheduled services.

The airline made the announcement at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai April 22.

“We remain committed to opening up previously underserved markets and to providing more travel options to fly to Dubai and beyond,” flydubai CCO Hamad Obaidalla said.

The two-class MAX 8 will have lie-flat seats in business class and a seatback IFE system.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com