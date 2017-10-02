Dubai-based Emirates Airline is adding 29 new destinations to its network through codeshares with flydubai, following a partnership agreement the two government-owned carriers reached in July. “This is just the start and as we expand the partner network in the coming months we will open up more opportunities for our passengers to explore the world,” Emirates Group CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who is also chairman of flydubai, said. Closer cooperation between two carriers ...