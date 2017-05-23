Dubai-based Emirates Airlines will begin a second daily Airbus A380 service to Beijing and Shanghai Pudong from July 1, replacing the Boeing 777-300ER on both routes.

Emirates operates 519-seat A380s in a three-class configuration on its Chinese routes. The carrier said it is able to offer seamless A380-to-A380 connections between the two Chinese cities and more than 30 international destinations, including 18 in the UK and Europe, via its Dubai hub.

Emirates operates a total of 38 weekly flights to China—including to Guangzhou, Yinchuan and Zhengzhou.

Beginning Oct. 29, Emirates will introduce a second daily A380 service between Dubai and Birmingham, replacing a Boeing 777.

Emirates is the world’s largest A380 operator with 95 aircraft and a further 47 on order. “Our 100th A380 will be delivered sometime in the autumn,” Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW recently.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at