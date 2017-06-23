El Al Israel Airlines will launch its first Boeing 787 flights in September from Tel Aviv to destinations in Europe, followed by services to North America and the Far East from October.

By 2020, the Israel flag carrier expects to operate 16 Boeing 787-9s, which are replacing its 747-400s and 767-300s, El Al said in a June 23 statement.

On June 21, El Al firmed orders for two additional 787-8s and one 787-9 valued at more than $729 million at list prices, which are part of El Al’s original commitment for up to 15 787s in 2015. The airline has six unfilled orders for 787s that it will take directly from Boeing.

El Al’s 787s will offer 28 seats in premium-economy, 32 seats in business and 222 in economy class.

Tel Aviv-based El Al has selected US technology company ViaSat to provide high-speed Wi-Fi, which will be offered from 2018 onward, the airline said in a statement.

The first Dreamliner to be delivered will be a 787-9 later this summer, according to Boeing.

El Al also has lease agreements in place for seven 787s.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at