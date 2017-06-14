EgyptAir will resume flights to Japan after four years of interruption. The Star Alliance member will launch weekly Cairo-Tokyo Narita service from Oct. 29.

EgyptAir chairman and CEO Safwat Musallam said the airline will use a 346-seat Boeing 777-300ER on the new service.

The Egyptian flag carrier previously operated direct flights to Tokyo and Osaka, but the routes were suspended after the Egyptian revolution of 2011, called the January 25 Revolution, and resumed for a short period until they were suspended completely in 2013.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at