UK LCC easyJet will launch four new routes from Nice Cote d’Azur airport in south east France.

From June 25-Aug. 31, the LCC will operate twice-weekly flights to Biarritz in southwest France. It is also launching summer flights from Nice to Catania in Sicily and Chania in Crete.

A twice-weekly service to Tel Aviv began operating June 5 and runs through Oct. 27, the airline said.

Nice has been one of the LCC’s French bases since 2012—which also includes Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly, Toulouse, Lyon, Toulouse and Bordeaux—bringing its total capacity in France to 22 million seats, a 21% increase in growth locally.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk