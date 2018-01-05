EasyJet A320
UK LCC easyJet launched its first German flights and operations from a new base at Berlin Tegel Airport on Jan. 5. EasyJet previously announced it would open 19 new routes from Tegel as it picks up routes formerly served by bankrupt airberlin. EasyJet’s first German domestic flight was from Tegel to Munich. Other domestic routes from Berlin include Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Stuttgart. Some routes will be operated up to 8X-daily. In the aftermath of airberlin’s 2017 insolvency, ...
