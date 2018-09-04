EasyJet said it would open its seventh base in France, at Nantes Atlantique Airport in the west of the country, basing three Airbus A320 aircraft there from spring 2019.

The UK LCC said the opening of the Nantes base would bring easyJet’s total capacity in France to more than 22 million seats, including 1.8 million in Nantes, representing an extra 400,00 seats locally as well as 100 newly created direct jobs with local contracts, mainly for cabin crew and pilots. The new base will allow it to offer more destinations and greater frequencies on existing ones while it expects to account for a quarter of the airport’s total traffic in 2019.

EasyJet, which has flown to and from Nantes since 2008, has been growing rapidly in France in recent years and has previously said it plans further expansion at French regional airports. France is its second-biggest market after the UK.

CEO Johan Lundgren said: “France continues to be a central part of the easyJet strategy and it is the largest market in terms of bases outside of the UK. The local market’s maturity—along with customer loyalty and demand, together with the existing and future network investment, which will position EasyJet as the biggest carrier in Nantes—are the main reasons for our decision to open a base in Nantes.”

France country director Francois Bacchetta added that the move marked a reinforcement of easyJet’s commitment to the French regions, where the airline has been seeing an increasing demand and need for short-haul connections for more than 20 years.

Managing growth in demand for flight connectivity in the west of France is a controversial subject: the French government announced in January that it was scrapping plans to build a new airport at Notre-Dame-des-Landes near Nantes, after a decades-long conflict that pitted anti-airport activists against government and business representatives who said a new airport would boost tourism, business and the wider French economy.

At the time, the government said it would channel funds into modernizing and extending the existing Nantes airport instead.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk