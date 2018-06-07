Dublin Airport operator DAA CEO Dalton Philips said the keys to remaining competitive are “humble” capital expenditure, tight cost control, faster passenger flows, standardization and innovation. Philips became DAA CEO in October 2017 as a newcomer to aviation after spending most of his career in retail. Speaking at Future Travel Experience Europe in Dublin, Philips drew some parallels between aviation and what he has learned in retail. “You have to be low cost to ...