Printed headline: Gulf Giant In the flat, sandy scrubland to the south of the city of Dubai, the next phase of what is intended eventually to be the world’s largest airport complex is now operational. Dubai World Central (DWC) has lengthened the three “arms” of its Y-shaped terminal (two landside and one airside), adding a “hammerhead” extension to the end of the airside pier to allow for unrestricted growth until at least the middle of the next ...