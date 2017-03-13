American Airlines Boeing 787-8
The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has granted American Airlines’ request to delay the start of its proposed Los Angeles-Beijing service until Sept. 16. The move gives American six months to secure commercially viable slots at Beijing, but denies its request for a one-year extension. Dallas/Fort Worth-based American had argued for a one-year extension if it was not able to get commercially viable slot times from China’s civil aviation regulator. The DOT’s notice ...
