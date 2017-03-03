The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has tentatively awarded Mexico City International Airport slot-pairs to Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, New York-based JetBlue, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, as well as Mexican low-cost carriers (LCCs) Volaris, VivaAerobus and Interjet.

Mexican government approval is still required before scheduling and tickets sales can commence. Flights are expected to begin by summer 2017.

The slots became available Jan. 6 following Aeromexico and Delta Air Line’s acceptance of regulatory conditions required by DOT before the two airlines could start a transborder joint venture. The airlines were initially required to give up 14 slot pairs in Mexico City and two in New York as part of Phase One of the slot awarding process. In Phase Two, 10 remaining slots in Mexico and two in New York are required to be transferred before summer 2018.

DOT, in a show cause order released March 2, tentatively decided on the following slot assignments for Phase One:

Alaska Airlines: two slot-pairs for MEX-Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) service, one slot-pair for MEX-San Francisco International Airport (SFO) service and one slot-pair for MEX-San Diego International Airport (SAN) service.

JetBlue: two slot-pairs for MEX-Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) service and two slot-pairs for MEX-Orlando International Airport (MCO) service.

Southwest Airlines: two slot-pairs for service between MEX and Houston, Texas’ William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

Volaris: three slot-pairs at MEX—one each for MEX-San Antonio International Airport (SAT), MEX-New York JFK and MEX-LAX service—plus one slot-pair at JFK for service to MEX.

VivaAerobus: one slot-pair for MEX-Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Interjet: one slot-pair for JFK-MEX service.

DOT’s tentative Phase Two slot assignments are:

JetBlue: two slot-pairs for MEX-LAX service.

Southwest: one slot-pair for MEX-FLL service and one slot-pair for MEX-LAX service.

Volaris: one slot-pair for MEX-Denver International Airport (DEN) service; one slot-pair for MEX-Dulles International Airport (IAD) service; one slot-pair for MEX-Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) service; and three additional slots for service from MEX to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Oakland International Airport (OAK) and Ontario International Airport (ONT).

VivaAerobus: two slot-pairs at MEX for service to JFK and two slot-pairs at JFK for service to MEX.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com