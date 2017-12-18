Chic-fil-A meals passed out to passengers stranded at ATL overnight following total power failure at the airport.

Delta Air Lines moved to restore operations Monday after a complete power outage at its base hub, Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport (ATL), forced the airline to cancel about 1,300 flights Dec. 17 and 18.

According to electric utility Georgia Power, a Dec. 17 fire in an underground facility “caused extensive damage,” including to substations serving ATL. Despite “many redundant systems” in place to preserve power to the airport, ATL went dark from about 1 p.m. Dec. 17 to 12 a.m. Dec. 18, an 11-hour blackout that forced FAA to ground all air traffic to/from ATL. About 1,200 total flights were canceled Dec. 17, most of which were Delta flights.

Airports Council International ranked ATL as the world’s busiest airport in 2016 in terms of passengers handled. ATL handled more than 104 million passengers in 2016.

While Delta systems played no part in the episode, the ATL blackout likely will be costly for the Atlanta-based airline. Its domestic and global networks were impacted by the shutdown of its main hub and Delta offered hotel reimbursement to customers stranded in Atlanta. It is also providing a temporary flight change-fee waiver for passengers flying to, from or transiting through Atlanta.

The blackout occurred just 10 days after a winter storm in Atlanta forced the airline to cancel nearly 1,400 flights over two days.

“Delta canceled about 300 flights today as it works to recover from a power outage at the Atlanta airport that shut down the facility for much of Sunday,” Delta said in a Dec. 18 statement. “Nearly 1,000 Delta flights were canceled on Sunday following the power outage, which impacted all airlines operating in Atlanta.”

Another 100 non-Delta flights were canceled Dec. 18. Delays at the airport were expected Monday, and Delta encouraged passengers to arrive as early as possible, noting trains that ferry passengers among ATL’s terminals were still not operational Monday morning. ATL said the trains started running again at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed offered “my sincere apologies to the thousands of passengers whose day has been disrupted” in a Sunday night press conference.

The ATL blackout marked the second straight year Delta has been severely impacted by a power outage. The airline lost about $100 million in revenue in 2016 because of an August system crash that led to 2,300 canceled flights over three days. The system failure was caused by a power outage at Delta’s Atlanta headquarters, followed by key systems not switching over to redundant backup power.

Delta spent $200 million on a backup system to prevent a repeat. But the Dec. 17 fire and power outage appear to be related to systems over which Delta has no direct control.

Former US transportation secretary Anthony Foxx was among passengers who were stuck on a number of aircraft on the ATL tarmac that could not deplane because of the lack of electricity in the airport. On Twitter, he said the Delta aircraft he was aboard sat on the tarmac and did not deplane for 5 hours on Sunday. “Total and abject failure here,” Foxx posted on Twitter while aboard the aircraft, adding, “There is no excuse for lack of workable redundant power source. NONE!”

