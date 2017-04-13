Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico have applied to codeshare on more transborder routes, an April 6 regulatory filing shows. Delta wants to put its code on Aeromexico’s Mexico City flights to Denver; Austin, Texas; and Detroit. It is also seeking the same for Monterrey, Mexico, flights to Detroit and Denver. Aeromexico seeks to add its own code on several Delta flights as well. These include routes between Cancun, Mexico, and the following destinations: Columbus, Ohio; New York JFK; and ...