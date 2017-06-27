Airport owner and operator DAA International has tabled a concept where almost all airport terminal functions could be relocated off site, allowing 4-5 million passengers’ worth of capacity to be added within 18-24 months. During a workshop at Future Travel Experience Europe in Dublin, DAA International SVP technical services Michael Martin said he wanted to step beyond what exists now and think about what might happen in future. “You used to go to a book shop to buy a book, ...