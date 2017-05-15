Startup carrier Cyprus Airways will launch weekly Larnaca-Rhodes service on June 23 and 2X-weekly Larnaca-Heraklion services June 24.

The Larnaca-based carrier—which initially will use a one-class, 144-seat Airbus A319 on the routes—opened tickets sales May 15. Tickets to Tel Aviv and two additional destinations will be available in the next few weeks, the airline said in a statement.

The former Cyprus Airways went out of business in January 2015 after a long period of decline.

The Cyprus Airways brand was secured by Charlie Airlines in July 2016 under a 10-year deal with the Cypriot government. Charlie Airlines was founded by Russia’s S7 Group co-owner Vladislav Filev.

Cypriot airline Tus Airways, which was founded after the dissolution of Cyprus Airways, operates two SAAB 2000s and also flies to Greece and Israel. Larnaca-based Cobalt Airline names Cyprus as a “principal place of business” and operates flights with A320 family aircraft to several European and Middle East destinations.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com